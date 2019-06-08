PSL News 8.6.2019 02:15 pm

Khoza backs Micho to stay at Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has dismissed rumours suggesting Micho Sredojevic will be sacked before the start of next season.

Sredojevic was expected to leave Pirates after failing to win a single trophy in the 2018/2019 season.

Khoza says his side will try and emulate European sides Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona by signing quality players.

“Micho [Sredojevic] is remaining as the coach of Orlando Pirates because he has done a good job with his assistant coaches,” Khoza told Vodacom Soccer.

“If we played our game well against Cape Town City, we would be talking a different story now. We are happy with the performance of the team last season,” he continued.

“It was his second season at the club and it is not easy to win something because this league is competitive.”

