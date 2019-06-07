PSL News 7.6.2019 03:36 pm

Pirates star set to join French team – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Marshal Munetsi of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Esperance at Orlando Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates versatile player Marshall Munetsi has agreed to join Ligue 1 side Stade Reims next season.

According to NewsDay in Zimbabwe, the Warriors star has agreed to join Reims following successful transfer talks between the French side and Pirates.

Munetsi had received another offer from Belgian club Zulte Waregem but is interested in joining the French club and will sign as soon as the final details of the deal are discussed by the clubs and Munetsi’s representatives.

The 23-year-old is set to represent Zimbabwe in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt later this month.

“There are many teams across Europe who have shown genuine interest on him, but he has picked Reims,” a source close to the player told NewsDay.

“He is heading for France. The deal is almost done and barring unforeseen circumstances, he will be playing in French Ligue 1 next season. His handlers have met with the club officials and they have agreed [to] terms. Reims are now talking to Munetsi’s club Orlando Pirates.”

