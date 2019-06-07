Pirates star set to join French team – report

According to NewsDay in Zimbabwe, the Warriors star has agreed to join Reims following successful transfer talks between the French side and Pirates.

Munetsi had received another offer from Belgian club Zulte Waregem but is interested in joining the French club and will sign as soon as the final details of the deal are discussed by the clubs and Munetsi’s representatives.

READ: Zesco confirm striker’s move to Chiefs

The 23-year-old is set to represent Zimbabwe in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt later this month.

“There are many teams across Europe who have shown genuine interest on him, but he has picked Reims,” a source close to the player told NewsDay.

“He is heading for France. The deal is almost done and barring unforeseen circumstances, he will be playing in French Ligue 1 next season. His handlers have met with the club officials and they have agreed [to] terms. Reims are now talking to Munetsi’s club Orlando Pirates.”

READ: Rivaldo Coetzee to miss Afcon after going AWOL

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.