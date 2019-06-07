PSL News 7.6.2019 01:33 pm

Mashaba blasts Bafana for overlooking Cosafa in Afcon preparation

Phakaaathi Reporter
Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa celebrates with the fans during 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokab Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa celebrates with the fans during 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokab Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba says the Cosafa Cup should have been used to prepare the South African national team set to compete at Afcon.

Bafana have struggled to secure friendly games before they take part in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt later this month.

Mashaba has criticised the decision to send coach David Notoane’s Under-23 squad to represent South Africa in the Cosafa Cup.

READ: Ekstein attracts interest from Europe

The former Witbank Spurs coach says Cosafa was a perfect platform for Bafana Bafana to test if they were ready for the continental cup competition.

“Bafana should have gone there to play the Cosafa and win it convincingly to gain some confidence for the Afcon,” Mashaba told Sowetan.

“That was the perfect platform to use to gather momentum and go to Egypt knowing that we are the champions of our region. We had this Cosafa stage to use, but we wasted it. Other nations like Zimbabwe are using the tournament to prepare… why didn’t we do the same?”

“For Baxter to say they are hoping that one of the losing teams from Cosafa come to Joburg to play a friendly with them shows a lack of planning from our side. That’s an embarrassing and unacceptable situation,” said Mashaba.

READ: Zesco confirm striker’s move to Chiefs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Masilela’s agent comments on retirement reports 7.6.2019
Masilela refutes retirement reports 6.6.2019
Bafana fan set to hike to Egypt for Afcon 5.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 