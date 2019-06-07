Kaftel explains Sekola’s exit from Highlands Park  

The striker has been with the club for two seasons and was linked with a move away from the club. Phakaaathi had learned that Highlands management were prepared to keep Sekola for one more season but the 30-year-old wanted to leave according to Kaftel.

Sekola will go in search of game time at another club after he didn’t feature regularly for the side in their first season back in the Absa Premiership.

“We met with Sekola. It wasn’t working for both parties,” Kaftel told SunSport. “We parted ways very [amicably]. He is an older guy. He was not in the coach’s (Da Gama) plans and to [come] down to training was bit embarrassing.

“He felt like he wasn’t wanted. But from our perspective, if you are not in coach’s plans, you can spend the whole season here and then what will happen the next season?”

Sekola still had a year left on his contract with the Lions of the North and he got a payout from the club.

“We just re-negotiated a reasonable settlement and he signed the termination to be a free agent. Reality is when we get a situation like this we want to part on good terms. He has been with us for two seasons, so we don’t want to end up in a DC (PSL’s Disciplinary Committee).”

