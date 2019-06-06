PSL News 6.6.2019 03:18 pm

Masilela refutes retirement reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tsepo Masilela (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana left back Tsepo Masilela has rubbished reports that he is thinking of hanging up his boots.

According to media reports, Masilela is frustrated by not finding a club and could retire soon.

His agent Mike Makaab was quoted by a certain publication as saying that the left back would retire if he doesn’t find a club.

However, Masilela claims that he is not aware of this.

“Not aware of this at all Mike Makaab,” read a tweet from Masilela who asked his agent to respond.

Masilela has struggled to find a club since he was released by Amakhosi in June last year.

