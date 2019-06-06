Masilela refutes retirement reports

According to media reports, Masilela is frustrated by not finding a club and could retire soon.
His agent Mike Makaab was quoted by a certain publication as saying that the left back would retire if he doesn’t find a club.
However, Masilela claims that he is not aware of this.
“Not aware of this at all Mike Makaab,” read a tweet from Masilela who asked his agent to respond.
Masilela has struggled to find a club since he was released by Amakhosi in June last year.
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela considers retirement https://t.co/tLxA0BcCLz pic.twitter.com/4LgSpr5gN4
— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) 3 June 2019
