Masilela refutes retirement reports

According to media reports, Masilela is frustrated by not finding a club and could retire soon.

His agent Mike Makaab was quoted by a certain publication as saying that the left back would retire if he doesn’t find a club.

However, Masilela claims that he is not aware of this.

“Not aware of this at all Mike Makaab,” read a tweet from Masilela who asked his agent to respond.

Masilela has struggled to find a club since he was released by Amakhosi in June last year.

