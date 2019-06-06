It’s Highlands or Stellenbosch for City goalkeeper 

According to Isolezwe, Ndlovu has met with both teams to discuss the possibility of him joining them.

Both Highlands and Stellenbosch are in search of goalkeepers before the new season starts.

“Even though Highlands have shown interest in Ndlovu, it is Stellenbosch that have made their intentions clear about the keeper,” a source was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Ndlovu doesn’t might joining either of the teams, but he will make his decision in the coming weeks.”

