PSL News 6.6.2019 03:15 pm

It’s Highlands or Stellenbosch for City goalkeeper 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Harold Ndlovu of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 12, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Harold Ndlovu of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 12, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu is said to be on his way to Highlands Park or Stellenbosch FC next season.

According to Isolezwe, Ndlovu has met with both teams to discuss the possibility of him joining them.

Both Highlands and Stellenbosch are in search of goalkeepers before the new season starts.

“Even though Highlands have shown interest in Ndlovu, it is Stellenbosch that have made their intentions clear about the keeper,” a source was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Ndlovu doesn’t might joining either of the teams, but he will make his decision in the coming weeks.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Stellenbosch extend Barker’s stay 5.6.2019
Highlands threaten to leave Makhulong Stadium 4.6.2019
Highlands set to unveil Phala and other signings today? 4.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 