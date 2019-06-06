Agent dismisses Khuzwayo’s Pirates exit reports

Earlier, Phakaaathi learnt through a reliable source that Pirates were considering to release the injury-prone Khuzwayo before the start of the season.

However, Michaels says this has not been communicated to him or his client.

“I haven’t received a phone call [from Pirates] to that effect,” Michaels is quoted as saying by Goal.

Khuzwayo has not played a single official game for Pirates since joining the club from crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs because of niggling injuries.

Word is that Pirates have advised him to take up insurance policy and retire. Michaels, however, disputes this as well.

“No [he has not been advised]. Advised by who? No that isn’t true, never said to me,” commented Michaels.

The Phakaaathi source within Pirates is adamant though that the talks about Khuzwayo’s release did take place.

This website will continue to monitor Khuzwayo’s situation at Pirates.

