Polokwane City close to signing Leopards midfielder

Phakaaathi Reporter
THOHOYANDOU, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 01: Eden Nene of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits at Thohoyandou Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards midfielder Eden Nene is on his way out of the Venda-based club.

Nene’s contract expires at the end of June and is linked with a move to Polokwane City.

The 31-year-old was with Leopards for two seasons and helped the club gain promotion in the Absa Premiership.

Nene has rejected a contract extension from Lidoda Duvha and seeks a move away from the club in the off-season transfer window.

Leopards have already lost Marks Munyai and Phathutshedzo Nange when the 2018/19 campaign ended. Munyai has signed for Highlands Park while Nange joined Bidvest Wits.

“He is excited about joining City,” a source close to the player told SunSport.

