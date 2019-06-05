Polokwane City close to signing Leopards midfielder

Nene’s contract expires at the end of June and is linked with a move to Polokwane City.

The 31-year-old was with Leopards for two seasons and helped the club gain promotion in the Absa Premiership.

Nene has rejected a contract extension from Lidoda Duvha and seeks a move away from the club in the off-season transfer window.

Leopards have already lost Marks Munyai and Phathutshedzo Nange when the 2018/19 campaign ended. Munyai has signed for Highlands Park while Nange joined Bidvest Wits.

“He is excited about joining City,” a source close to the player told SunSport.

