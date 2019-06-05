PSL News 5.6.2019 02:07 pm

Stellenbosch extend Barker’s stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC  have rewarded coach Steve Barker with a long term contract after helping the club gain automatic promotion to the Absa Premiership.

There has been speculation that the National First Division champions were set to axe Barker and replace him with outgoing Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic.

But the club has since ended the speculation by announcing Barker’s long-term stay.

“We have secured a long term agreement with our coach Steve Barker!” read a tweet from Stellenbosch.


