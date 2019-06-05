Stellenbosch extend Barker’s stay

There has been speculation that the National First Division champions were set to axe Barker and replace him with outgoing Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic.

But the club has since ended the speculation by announcing Barker’s long-term stay.

“We have secured a long term agreement with our coach Steve Barker!” read a tweet from Stellenbosch.



