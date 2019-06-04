Meyiwa hopes to play football again

The young midfielder was forced to an early retirement at the age of 19 after his spinal cord was injured during a car accident last year.

Meyiwa tweeted that he prays for a miracle and waits patiently for the Lord to answer his request to play football again.

“I miss being on the field doing what I love,” wrote Meyiwa on his Twitter account. “Psalm 5:3 in the morning, LORD, you hear my voice in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”

