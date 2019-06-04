PSL News 4.6.2019 05:11 pm

Meyiwa hopes to play football again

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs wunderkind Wiseman Meyiwa has seemingly not given up hope of playing football again.

The young midfielder was forced to an early retirement at the age of 19 after his spinal cord was injured during a car accident last year.

Meyiwa tweeted that he prays for a miracle and waits patiently for the Lord to answer his request to play football again.

“I miss being on the field doing what I love,” wrote Meyiwa on  his Twitter account. “Psalm 5:3 in the morning, LORD, you hear my voice in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”

