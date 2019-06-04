Dlamini opens up about heavy Norway loss

Dlamini admits that the heavy defeat hasn’t sat well with everyone in the squad. But they will take the positives from the game ahead of their clash with Spain on Saturday at Le Havre.

“In All honesty, it’s not nice to lose 7-2. It’s not a great feeling for any player because we all want to go well for our country. Anyway, we have taken a lot of positives from that game especially in the second half, I think we played much better “ said the keeper.

“We played our normal game. But again, taking away nothing from Norway, they are also a great team and they played so well. The other thing is that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and you learn a lot from your mistakes. We have learned from that match and right now we can’t wait to play our first World Cup match. We are here for the World Cup, and it was a preparation match and it’s a wake up call for us.”

