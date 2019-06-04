Musona hails PSL clubs for signing Zimbabwean players

Musona, who once played for Chiefs in the Absa Premiership, believes the league needs to be credited for shaping the careers of a number of his countrymen.

“I believe it is the strongest league in Africa‚” Musona told TimesLIVE. “It develops players from Zimbabwe and gives them the opportunity to showcase themselves in Africa. Some of them are in clubs that are playing in the Champions League.”

“It shows that it is a strong league‚” he added. “With us qualifying and topping a group that included DR Congo‚ and playing with the players from South Africa‚ it shows the PSL is a strong league with quality.”

“Thanks to the PSL for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talent and be seen around Europe. We are so grateful for South Africa accommodating us to play here and giving us the opportunity to go abroad.”

The 28-year-old will be part of the Zimbabwean squad that will take part in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt in June.

