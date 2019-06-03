Bafana to play Uganda in Tuesday’s Cosafa Cup Plate semifinal

Comoros will be tackling Malawi in the other last-four clash at 7.30pm at the same venue.

Though all four sides will feel disappointed to have dropped into those stage of the competition, it is an opportunity for more game-time and to lift a trophy at the end.

South Africa are the ‘defending champions’ in the Plate after they beat Botswana 3-0 in last year’s final.

Sunday’s results:

Quarterfinals:

South Africa 2 (Singh 19’, Margeman 28’) Botswana 2 (Ditsele 61′, Ditlhokwe 90′) – Botswana won 5-4 on penalties.

Zambia 2 (Muwowo 58’, Chabula 89’) Malawi 2 (Mhango 2’, Phiri Jnr 51’pen) – Zambia won 4-2 on penalties.

Tuesday’s fixtures (Plate semifinals)

Uganda vs South Africa – Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm

Comoros vs Malawi – Princess Magogo Stadium,7.30pm –

