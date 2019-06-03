Chiefs table an offer for SuperSport striker – report

According to the Sunday Sun, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp wants to reunite with the former Maritzburg United striker at Amakhosi.

Middendorp and Rusike previously worked together at the Team of Choice before the German coach was sacked and Rusike left the coastal club and joined Matsatsantsa.

Chiefs, however, face competition from their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, who are reportedly trying to lure the player to the Rand Stadium.

Amakhosi have released Ryan Moon, Bongolethu Jayiya, Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez, Virgil Vries and Kgotso Malope to make space for new players.

