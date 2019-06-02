Pirates-bound Makaringe confirms Maritzburg departure

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Makaringe heading to Orlando Pirates next season, whom he had already signed a pre-contract with in January.

“Yes, it was goodbye for me. The chairman [Farook Kadodia] always tell us he will always allow us to grow as footballers. It’s very emotional for me because this team took me from nowhere,” Makaringe told SuperSport TV after his side’s 2-1 victory over Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

“I came from Moroka Swallows MDC team and grew in this team. I’m even in the Bafana Bafana AFCON squad because of Maritzburg United. I will always cherish every moment I had with the club, even from 10 years from now I will always remember this team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.