Injury rules Dolly out of Bafana’s Cosafa Cup squad

Dolly was called up to the team’s Cosafa Cup squad to gain fitness ahead of the 2019 Afcon following a lengthy season on sidelines and his withdrawal from the last Afcon qualifier against Libya this year.

South Africa will play Botswana in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup on Sunday at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban (starts 3pm).

“Keagan had a groin discomfort during training and we have decided to withdraw him from the tournament as a precaution. We will send him for scans on Monday so that we make a determination regarding Afcon,” said team doctor Thulani Ngwenya.

Tournament coach David Notoane has called up Martizburg United’s Keletso Makgalwa to replace Dolly.

