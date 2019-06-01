AFCON 2019 News 1.6.2019 07:25 pm

Injury rules Dolly out of Bafana’s Cosafa Cup squad

Keagan Dolly of South Africa during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/ Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly has been ruled out of the 2019 Cosafa Cup due to another strain on his groin.

Dolly was called up to the team’s Cosafa Cup squad to gain fitness ahead of the 2019 Afcon following a lengthy season on sidelines and his withdrawal from the last Afcon qualifier against Libya this year.

South Africa will play Botswana in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup on Sunday at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban (starts 3pm).

“Keagan had a groin discomfort during training and we have decided to withdraw him from the tournament as a precaution. We will send him for scans on Monday so that we make a determination regarding Afcon,” said team doctor Thulani Ngwenya.

Tournament coach David Notoane has called up Martizburg United’s Keletso Makgalwa to replace Dolly.

 

