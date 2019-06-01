AmaZulu sign ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker Majoro

AmaZulu have confirmed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro.

The 32-year-old joins Usuthu on a two-year deal, having spent last season at Wits where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

Usuthu announced Majoro’s capture on their official Twitter account on Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS AmaZulu are delighted to announce the return of striker, Lehlohonolo Majoro. The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal with Usuthu and sees him return to the club where he made his professional debut back in 2010.#Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/ENmA70bVGq — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) 1 June 2019

Majoro made his mark at AmaZulu back in 2010 before he joined Chiefs a year later.

He then made a controversial move to Chiefs’ rivals Pirates in 2014. After spending two years with Pirates, Majoro joined Cape Town City.

He joined Wits as a free agent in January last year, but failed to regain the form that made him one of the feared strikers in the league when he was with AmaZulu and Chiefs.

