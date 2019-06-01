Fish relishes being back in Bafana set-up

Mark Fish has expressed his joy at being back in the Bafana Bafana fold, after officially taking up his role as a player liaison for the senior national team.

Fish, a playing legend for Bafana and part of the squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, has not been part of a Bafana set- up for 15 years, but is with David Notoane’s squad ahead of this weekend’s Cosafa Cup quarterfinal against Botswana, and will also be with Stuart Baxter’s Bafana at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

“It is an honour and privilege to be involved with the boys,” said Fish this week.

“This is the nucleus of what will be the Olympic team (at the Cosafa Cup) and I am excited to be down here, to be involved with the coaches. The last time I was with Bafana was in 2004 when Stuart was also coach. I will maybe talk to one or two of the players, but I will also get a feel of working again with the national team, and try to get the players to understand what it means to be in the national team.

“I am not a coach, I am a player liaison, I have been very fortunate to play a couple of Afcons with some fantastic players. I will talk to the players to give them an understanding of what it is like to play at a major tournament and about football life. I played the game, so I am able to assist the coaches … at the Afcon itself can go and watch the opposition and give Stuart and Molefi (Ntseki) more information. I am here to help the players realise their dream, I am confident if we get behind the national team, we can go out and make our own history.”

Bafana head coach Baxter also told the South African Football Association website why he had appointed Fish.

“Mark brings in massive personality,” said Baxter.

“He is a winner and that is what we need within the senior national team set-up.”

