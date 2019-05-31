Moon speaks about his Chiefs exit

Moon’s contract with Chiefs was set to expire at the end of June, but the Naturena-based side opted not to renew it.

Moon posted a message on his Instagram account announcing his departure and also thanking the Motaung family, his former Chiefs teammates and the fans for all the support they gave him during his stay at Naturena.

“It is with great gratitude that I announce that I will be leaving Kaizer Chiefs. It has been a whirlwind of an experience. I would like to thank the fans for all their support from the onset and throughout. I would also like to thank the management and the various coaches for the opportunities. To my former teammates, thank you for all the memories and all of the best gents,” Moon said in his Instagram post.

Moon joined Chiefs in 2016 as a free agent following the expiry of his Maritzburg United contract.

This past season he played 18 games in all competitions for Amakhosi, but failed to find the back of the net and to make an assist.

