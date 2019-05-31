Mahlambi has embarrassed me – Kekana

This comes after the 21-year-old attacker was booted out of the camp after he allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.

Although coach David Notoane attempted to sugarcoat the situation and cited “personal reasons” as the reason behind Mahlambi’s dismissal, Kekana sounds convinced that his teammate at club level did indeed indulge in adult beverages.

“It is embarrassing to me as his teammate and his captain,” said the Masandawana skipper.

“If you look at Phakamani, he is not a youngster anymore and as a 21-year-old you should be responsible and know what to do and not what to do. It is just embarrassing to be talking about it because he should be conducting himself better in an environment like that. More than anything, it is a national team, how can you do that?

“It is so embarrassing to see a young talent like him not doing what he is supposed to be doing. We as South Africans tend to forget about these challenges that we have and the next thing we be saying the player is too old,” Kekana concluded.

