Ex-Wits, SuperSport striker Keene leaves SA

Keene joined Bidvest Wits from Swedish side Halmstads BK in January 2016, having also undergone trials at Kaizer Chiefs.

He has scored 21 goals since moving to South Africa.

After spending two seasons with the Students, the 33-year-old striker joined SuperSport United last season, where he made 28 appearances in all competitions and scored four goals.

It was reported recently that several Absa Premiership sides had shown interest in Keene, but the striker has since announced that he is leaving South Africa.

“South Africa, the time has come to say goodbye,” wrote Keene on his Twitter account.

“Good luck to everyone, I’ll truly miss you, but for now it’s back to Europe!! Hope to see you again one day. Thanks for everything.”

