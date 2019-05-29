‘Drunk’ Mahlambi released from Bafana camp

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Phakamani Mahlambi has been released from the Bafana Bafana squad that is preparing for the Cosafa Cup.

Reports suggest Mahlambi had arrived in camp allegedly under the influence of alcohol‚ though Phakaaathi was not able to verify this.

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward has been replaced in the squad by Cape Town City winger Gift Links.

“Discipline is very important‚ it is the first foundation of success.

“Mentality comes in‚ but discipline and mentality cannot be separated‚” Bafana caretaker coach David Notoane said.

“We don’t have control of that‚ you bring a player into a professional set-up‚ you believe you can develop their talent and shape their talent.”

