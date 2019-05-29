Chiefs release Ryan Moon

Ryan Moon has become the latest player to part ways with Kaizer Chiefs.

On Monday this week, Phakaaathi reported that Moon was amongst the players who will be released by Chiefs during the off-season and now the club has confirmed his exit.

Chiefs announced on their official Twitter account on Wednesday that the striker’s contract which is set to end at the end of June will not renewed.

“Moon NOT renewed. Kaizer Chiefs will not be exercising the option to extend Ryan Moon’s three-year contract when it expires on 30 June 2019. Good luck & thank you for your service, Ryan. More updates will follow in the next few days,” the club tweeted.

Moon joined Amakhosi in 2016 from Maritzburg United, but he never really got to command the starting berth at the club.

The 22-year old joins the likes Kgotso Malope, Hendrick Ekstein, Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Virgil Vries and Gustavo Paez on the list of players who have parted ways with the club.

As reported earlier, Chiefs are expected to release more players and the Soweto giants are also expected to make a number of new signings.

