Chiefs boss defends under-fire son Bobby Motaung

This comes after some Chiefs fans voiced their displeasure about how Bobby is doing his job, with some even calling for his removal in his position as football manager.

Motaung Senior insists that decisions are taken as a collective at Naturena and therefore they are all to blame for the club’s failure to win silverware for the past four seasons.

“You must go back in history where we started to now; we are all party to failure today and we can’t put it on an individual‚” Motaung told the media.

“Even on the question of buying players‚ it’s not Bobby who buys players. He is just a messenger; he is part of a collective that sits with the technical staff and then he is told where to go. He is not the man who decides who to buy,” added the Chiefs chairman.

With the future of coach Ernst Middendorp said to be uncertain, Motaung Senior said Chiefs would reveal their plans about everything at the club in the next three weeks.

