Chiefs target extends Wits stay

The Malawian international was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, as well as overseas clubs, but Mhango says he is happy to continue his stay with Wits and expressed his love for the Absa Premiership.

“It’s been a great experience for me to play in the PSL‚” he told TimesLIVE. “It’s a big league‚ a big competition. Maybe there is no need for me to go to Europe because it is the same football … there is a lot of competition [in the PSL] and there are great players that you are playing alongside.

“The previous season we lost the league ourselves. This season we need to fire and see ourselves to the championship.”

