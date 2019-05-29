PSL News 29.5.2019 10:42 am

Chiefs target extends Wits stay

Gabadinho Mhango of Bidvest Wits celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic on the 03 March 2017 at Bidvest Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Gabadinho Mhango of Bidvest Wits celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic on the 03 March 2017 at Bidvest Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango has signed a one-year deal with the Clever Boys, thereby ending rumours that he will be leaving coach Gavin Hunt’s side in June.

The Malawian international was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, as well as overseas clubs, but Mhango says he is happy to continue his stay with Wits and expressed his love for the Absa Premiership.

READ: Ramagalela blasts cheeky club bosses

“It’s been a great experience for me to play in the PSL‚” he told TimesLIVE. “It’s a big league‚ a big competition. Maybe there is no need for me to go to Europe because it is the same football … there is a lot of competition [in the PSL] and there are great players that you are playing alongside.

“The previous season we lost the league ourselves. This season we need to fire and see ourselves to the championship.”

READ: Bartlett explains Middendorp’s absence at Carling Cup launch

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bartlett explains Middendorp’s absence at Carling Cup launch 28.5.2019
Tshabalala set to remain in Europe – agent 28.5.2019
Mendu wants local coach to coach Chiefs 27.5.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 