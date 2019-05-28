Bartlett explains Middendorp’s absence at Carling Cup launch

With Micho Sredojević representing Pirates on stage and Chiefs being represented by assistant coach Shaun Bartlett, many thought Middendorp was already axed by Chiefs following a poor season.

Bartlett explained to the media that the organisers had invited assistant coaches and players to the press conference, not head coaches.

“He (Middendorp) is around, the invitation that was extended to us was for player captain and assistant coach, so I came,” explained Bartlett. “I don’t think their (Pirates) assistant coaches are in the country due to pre-season trip overseas for coaching or training whatever.”

Chiefs issued a strong worded statement last Friday stating they would make changes in their technical ahead of the next season after a disappointing season.

Bartlett, however, is confident that he and Middendorp will return to Naturena next season.

“Nothing has been communicated to me that I won’t be (part of the club’s plans for next season). As far as we know as the technical team will all be there.

“As far as strengthening will be looking at add one or two in certain position to make sure we have all areas covered.”

