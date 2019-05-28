PSL News 28.5.2019 04:58 pm

PSL strikers lack desire to score goals – Maluleke

Phakaaathi Reporter
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA: 12 March 2005, Ishmael Maluleke and Craig Bianchi during the ABSA Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Jomo Cosmos at HM Pitje Stadium Pretoria, South Africa. Photo Credit: © Gallo Images

Former Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Ishmael Maluleke has urged strikers to show more commitment towards scoring goals.

Maluleke believes strikers don’t have the desire to score over 10 goals a season and are comfortable with contributing one goal a season.

The 2001/02 Absa Premiership top goal scorer says strikers need to specialise in scoring and not play the midfield role.

“You know in our days the striker used to go to training three or two hours before the game before the other team arrives, so they can kick towards goals and it can become a habit to them,” Maluleke told LimSportsZone. “These days the strikers take it lightly.”

“Strikers these days lack the desire that is why they are so weak. If they score one goal they become comfortable.”

