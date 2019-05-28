PSL strikers lack desire to score goals – Maluleke

Maluleke believes strikers don’t have the desire to score over 10 goals a season and are comfortable with contributing one goal a season.

The 2001/02 Absa Premiership top goal scorer says strikers need to specialise in scoring and not play the midfield role.

“You know in our days the striker used to go to training three or two hours before the game before the other team arrives, so they can kick towards goals and it can become a habit to them,” Maluleke told LimSportsZone. “These days the strikers take it lightly.”

“Strikers these days lack the desire that is why they are so weak. If they score one goal they become comfortable.”

