PSL News 28.5.2019 12:34 pm

Tshabalala set to remain in Europe – agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at PSL Offices. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at PSL Offices. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, says the former Kaizer Chiefs star is looking to stay in Europe after confirming his exit from Turkish club BB Erzurumspor.

Mahlakgane could not reveal the name of the club that Tshabalala will join next season but said they are not talking to any Absa Premiership club.

“Yeah, we are still talking to a few clubs regarding his next move in Europe. It’s true the club has been relegated and people are just talking about a possible return to South Africa, and again there are no thoughts of retirement,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

“There is no talk of returning to South Africa. Even if they are relegated, he is not thinking of retirement, but give me a couple of days and I will definitely come back with something concrete,” added the agent.

“He is keen to continue playing in Europe and he remains ambitious,” concluded Mahlakgane.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs legend slams KZN clubs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mendu wants local coach to coach Chiefs 27.5.2019
Chiefs vows to make changes to technical team 25.5.2019
Kaizer Chiefs set to skip club awards – report  24.5.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 