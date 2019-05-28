Tshabalala set to remain in Europe – agent

Mahlakgane could not reveal the name of the club that Tshabalala will join next season but said they are not talking to any Absa Premiership club.

“Yeah, we are still talking to a few clubs regarding his next move in Europe. It’s true the club has been relegated and people are just talking about a possible return to South Africa, and again there are no thoughts of retirement,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

“There is no talk of returning to South Africa. Even if they are relegated, he is not thinking of retirement, but give me a couple of days and I will definitely come back with something concrete,” added the agent.

“He is keen to continue playing in Europe and he remains ambitious,” concluded Mahlakgane.

