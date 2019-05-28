Ramagalela blasts cheeky club bosses

The striker was frozen out at Polokwane City after the club because he signed a pre-contract with Highlands in December.

Ramagalela says football players are painted as “money-hungry” men who don’t want to put football first.

“It’s killing our football. I don’t know how we are going to end this thing. I don’t know how one can tell these guys [club owners] to end these things.

“We as players don’t get respected enough to be appreciated. As footballers, they [club bosses] think that we know fokol. That’s why they are treating us like that. That has to be changed,” Ramagalela told PoweFM.

“We are scared to speak up because we might get fired. If I am fired for speaking up, who’s going to hire me? No one. Look at our goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb, they fired him because he was speaking for his players. If the captain of the team is getting fired, who am I?”

