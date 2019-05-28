Kavazovic set for Rollers return after Stars exit

According to the Weekend Post in Botswana, coach Rudolph Zapata’s contract with Rollers is expiring in June and there’s no possibility of the club extending his stay and Kavazovic is tipped to replace him.

Kavazovic left Rollers in December to join Ea Lla Koto, but was released by Stars after they were relegated to National First Division this past season.

“Yes it is true that Zapata’s deal with Rollers is about to expire and we will sit down with him to negotiate way forward, but as of Nikola it is still news to us,” club’s spokesperson Phempheretlhe Pheto told the Weekend Post.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs legend slams KZN clubs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.