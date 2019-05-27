Safa seeks way to curb fatal car accidents

This comes after TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba died in a car accident over the weekend.
Mbamba is the second player to die in a car accident this season after Free State Stars star Sinethemba Jantjie also perished in a car accident in last month.
“The football fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the passing on of Mbamba,” told SAFA’s official website.
“We have been losing a lot of our players to road accidents and something needs to be done to stop this carnage.”
Lesley Manyathela, Richard Henyekane, Gift Leremi and Cecil Lolo are some of the players that lost their lives in car accidents over the years.
