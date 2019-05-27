Tembo tight-lipped on trio’s SuperSport futures

The trio was on loan at Matsatsantsa from Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Lebese has expressed the desire to remain with SuperSport, stating that he wanted to leave Sundowns where he has not seen came time since joining them from Kaizer Chiefs.

“Well we had three players on loan and their contribution was immense with Macuphu, who came and scored five goals for us. [Phumlani] Ntshangase played a role, same applies to George even though he came late, he was not in the right condition but he played a few games for us and we appreciate that,” Tembo told reporters.

“But regarding next season we have to respect that they are not our players before starting talk to the media and if there is any development we have to go back to their parent club and that’s where the talks should start.”

