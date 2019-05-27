Ex-Celtic defender completes Spain switch

Matuka has signed a one-year contract with CD Almunecar City, which was formed in 2017.

He joins City after spending a season at relegated National First Division side Witbank Spurs, where he made just three appearances this past season.

The Spanish club, who gained promotion to the sixth tier at the end of the 2018/19 season, confirmed the 29-year-old defender’s signing on social media after the club.

“CD Almuñecar City are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated South African defender Thabang Matuka on a one year agreement,” read a social media post from the club.

George Jermy, CD Almuñecar City Player Manager is happy to have the player on the bench: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Thabang to CD Almuñecar City as the first signing as we build for another promotion push in 19/20.

“He’s a player that we’ve monitored and been talking to for a while, and we’re excited to see the qualities and leadership he can bring to the team.”

Matuka has represented South Africa in the U20 and U23 age groups.

READ: Baxter warns Bafana players about demanding starting berths

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.