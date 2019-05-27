PSL News 27.5.2019 03:47 pm

Ex-Celtic defender completes Spain switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lantshene Phalane from Bloemfontein Celtic FC , Thabang Matuka from Bloemfontein Celtic FC and Matome Mathiane from Golden Arrows FC during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic FC and Golden Arrows at Dr Molemela Stadium on 10 April 2016. ©Gerhard Steenkamp/Backpage Media

Former Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars defender Thabang Matuka has joined a sixth tier team in Spain.

Matuka has signed a one-year contract with CD Almunecar City, which was formed in 2017.

He joins City after spending a season at relegated National First Division side Witbank Spurs, where he made just three appearances this past season.

The Spanish club, who gained promotion to the sixth tier at the end of the 2018/19 season, confirmed the 29-year-old defender’s signing on social media after the club.

“CD Almuñecar City are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated South African defender Thabang Matuka on a one year agreement,” read a social media post from the club.

George Jermy, CD Almuñecar City Player Manager is happy to have the player on the bench: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Thabang to CD Almuñecar City as the first signing as we build for another promotion push in 19/20.

“He’s a player that we’ve monitored and been talking to for a while, and we’re excited to see the qualities and leadership he can bring to the team.”

Matuka has represented South Africa in the U20 and U23 age groups.

