No muti for Eagles in Thohoyandou

Eagles lost the match 2-1 but their coach, Sazi Ngubane said they had used the facilities at Thohoyandou Stadium without any problems and didn’t find anything wrong with them.

But just three days earlier, Maritzburg United had opted not to use the change room and had to do their team talk in their bus outside the stadium after allegedly finding the room full of smoke and strange stenches.

“The change room was alright. There is nothing for me to complain about there. We didn’t find anything amiss there,” said Ngubane after Saturday’s match.

READ: TTM accused of using muti before play-offs match

Maritzburg’s Eric Tinkler had claimed that they found something they suspected to be muti in the change room.

He said it made the players itchy and some felt nauseous.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.