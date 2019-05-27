PSL News 27.5.2019 03:20 pm

No muti for Eagles in Thohoyandou

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sazi Ngubane coach of Royal Eagles during the National First Division Playoffs 2018/19 match between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal Eagles at Thohoyandou Stadium. (Pic Kabelo Leputu/ BackpagePix)

Sazi Ngubane coach of Royal Eagles during the National First Division Playoffs 2018/19 match between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal Eagles at Thohoyandou Stadium. (Pic Kabelo Leputu/ BackpagePix)

Unlike their cross-town rivals, Royal Eagles didn’t find anything suspicious in their change room when they visited Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila last weekend.

Eagles lost the match 2-1 but their coach, Sazi Ngubane said they had used the facilities at Thohoyandou Stadium without any problems and didn’t find anything wrong with them.

But just three days earlier, Maritzburg United had opted not to use the change room and had to do their team talk in their bus outside the stadium after allegedly finding the room full of smoke and strange stenches.

“The change room was alright. There is nothing for me to complain about there. We didn’t find anything amiss there,” said Ngubane after Saturday’s match.

READ: TTM accused of using muti before play-offs match

Maritzburg’s Eric Tinkler had claimed that they found something they suspected to be muti in the change room.

He said it made the players itchy and some felt nauseous.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 