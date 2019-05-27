Baxter warns Bafana players about demanding starting berths

In the past, Baxter had to deal with players that snubbed national team call-ups in the past because he couldn’t guarantee them a starting berth in Bafana Bafana games.

Kermit Erasmus and Thulani Serero, who are both in Baxter’s provisional squad for the Afcon, previously turned down national team call-ups over game time.

“If any of the squad players that we’ve picked, they want to tell the leadership of the national team that they are not bench players, then they will be removed from the list,” Baxter was quoted as saying by Vodacom Soccer. “I don’t think that Kermit, in a sensible moment, would make that sort of comment. But I can understand when people tell him that ‘you should have been in the squad’,” said Baxter.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United says no player will be guaranteed a place in the Bafana Bafana squad leading up to the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

“So rather than listen to comments made by players in their disappointment, I would rather, in a calm moment, select them for the squad and in a calm moment have a discussion with them about ‘I can’t guarantee a place’.

“Benni [McCarthy, Cape Town City coach] would have to guarantee him a place and put his arm around him and make him feel some love.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.