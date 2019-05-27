PSL News 27.5.2019 12:22 pm

Ex- Sundowns star asks for help to fight gambling addiction

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundownslegend Godfrey Sapula (Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix)

Mamelodi Sundownslegend Godfrey Sapula (Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix)

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Godfrey Sapula has revealed that he has a gambling problem which started back in 2012.

Sapula says he has been trapped by gambling for years and asked the country to pray for him to shake off the addiction.

The 45-year-old added that he had used all the money in his account to feed his addiction and has found it difficult to pay back loans from friends and family.

“That’s the thing with gambling, you slowly get to understand the games and always hoping to win. That’s how I got hooked to the life of gambling,” Sapula told the Sunday World. “I hope that all who I owe read this article and realise that I didn’t ditch them on purpose, maybe they’ll understand and forgive me.”

Sapula said he was introduced to gambling by a friend who invited him to lunch at Gold Reef City one afternoon and has been hooked by it ever since.

“I need to face this demon because denial is the biggest killer. I previously reported the matter to management and HR at work. They supported me through the process but now that I have relapsed, I would like the nation to support and pray for me.”

READ: Kaizer Chiefs legend slams KZN clubs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baxter warns Bafana players about demanding starting berths 27.5.2019
Booth puzzled by Pule and Morena’s Bafana snub 26.5.2019
Safa to drop Wayne Arendse case 24.5.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 