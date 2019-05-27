Mendu wants local coach to coach Chiefs

Chiefs finished the season out of the top eight and lost to National First Division side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Mendu says it’s time for Chiefs to stop trusting foreign coaches and appoint a local coach.

“It is embarrassing for me to answer that question (about Kaizer Chiefs). I am a person fond of history and Middendorp did the same thing in 2006 and he did the same again this season, he is doing it again this season,” said Mendu.

“So what does that tell us? Let’s believe in our local Guys. We have more qualified coaches but no one is giving them a chance to coach their teams.”

The 42-year-old is confident that a local coach can help Chiefs win trophies, stating that Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane have achieved more than some foreign coaches.

