SuperSport to sponsor Letsholonyane’s coaching badges

The veteran midfielder’s three-year stay with the club has come to an end and United CEO Stanley Matthews says he hopes to see “Yeye” return to the club in a different capacity one day when he hangs up his boots.

“Yeye hasn’t been at the club for long but he has made a big difference in the dressing room and has helped the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule developed quicker than they would have. If they didn’t have such an experienced player alongside them they would have taken a while longer,” said Matthews.

“We are helping him with his off-the-field aspirations and we are helping him with his coaching license even though he is leaving the club. We are getting him qualified with his coaching license and we will fulfill that obligation even though he has left the club.

“That gives us confidence that even later if he wants to come and be in the academy or play a part in the club because he is a player who youngsters can look up to and say there is a good professional who we can emulate.”

The 36-year-old former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs player has reportedly attracted interest from AmaZulu among other suitors.

