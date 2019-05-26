Pirates and Drama Queens set to fly SA flag high in Africa 5’s

After fending off competition domestically, the men and women’s teams will now take to Tanzania between June 6 and 9 to represent South Africa in the continental showdown as the champions will win a trip with four-time Africa Player of the Year winner Samuel.

While the destination for the trip has not been announced, Phakaaathi understands that the champions could be jetting off to Spain.

The women’s team was captained by Regina Mogolola, who has also won back-to-back Cosafa Cup title with Banyana Banyana between 2017 and 2018. Mogolola said she and her teammates will play their socks off to claim the grand prize.

“I was dying in the final but thank God that we were able to get up again and manage to score because we knew that the team we were playing against are good with strength and we are quick on the ball, we can play pass and move. I hope we do well in the final God is going to help us,” she said.

Meanwhile, brand ambassador Mathew Booth has wished the teams well and said his counterparts, such as Christopher Katongo and Tinashe Nengomasha who represent Zambia and Zimbabwe respectively, are already plotting against Pirates and the Drama Queens.

“The competitiveness has been fantastic and I don’t know whether it is the prizes or it’s simply our natural competitive nature, but it was great to see,” he said.

“The ambassadors for the other countries are already talking and saying there is no way we are going to beat them. There is a nice bit of rivalry between us and them and I am looking forward to the trip Tanzania,” Booth added.

