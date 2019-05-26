PSL News 26.5.2019 07:41 am

TTM player counts blessings after first play-offs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 16: Mnzini Lerato of Chippa United and Patrick Meso of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger Patrick Meso says playing against an Absa Premier league side for the first time has given him a taste of top-flight football.

Having played in the ABC Motsepe League and the National First Division before his side reached the relegation/promotional playoffs this season. Meso is confident that his side will be next season’s surprise package in the National First Division.

“This was the first time playing in the play-offs for me, so this one (playoffs) and the commitment from the players if different, they playing style if different. There is no room for mistakes the opponents capitalise on mistakes quicker,” Meso told Phakaaathi.

Meso had a few suggestions on how they could gain promotion into the top tier next season.

“If we plan, we need to get seven wins out of the first ten games in the league next season, so that in the second round we can be in the top three in the league.”

