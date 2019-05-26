TTM player counts blessings after first play-offs

Having played in the ABC Motsepe League and the National First Division before his side reached the relegation/promotional playoffs this season. Meso is confident that his side will be next season’s surprise package in the National First Division.

“This was the first time playing in the play-offs for me, so this one (playoffs) and the commitment from the players if different, they playing style if different. There is no room for mistakes the opponents capitalise on mistakes quicker,” Meso told Phakaaathi.

Meso had a few suggestions on how they could gain promotion into the top tier next season.

“If we plan, we need to get seven wins out of the first ten games in the league next season, so that in the second round we can be in the top three in the league.”

