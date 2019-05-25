It’s advantage Maritzburg as Tshakhuma register first play-offs win

Tshakhuma beat Royal Eagles 2-1 with Wonderboy Makhubu and Ndabayitethwa Ndlondlo scoring the important goals for the home side.

Makhubu had replaced the trusted Phumelele Bengu in the Tshakhuma starting team and immediately repaid Medic’s faith with an early goal hat set up the team for their win. Ndlondlo made it 2-0 just a minute later and it was clear that it was going to be difficult for Eagles to come back.

Levy Mashiane scored the solitary goal for Eagles who were much better in the second half but could not convert some of the chances they created.

But the win did more favours for Maritzburg United who remain three points clear atop of the mini league standings with six from two games. Eric Tinkler’s side now need just a draw in their next game against Eagles to ensure they remain in the top flight next season.

Eagles host Maritzburg at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday in their last match of the play-offs.

