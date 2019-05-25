PSL News 25.5.2019 05:37 pm

It’s advantage Maritzburg as Tshakhuma register first play-offs win

Sibongiseni Gumbi
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the NFD Promotion/Relegation Play-off match between Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Chatsworth Stadium on May 15, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

With coach Mome Medic instituting eight changes to his starting line-up for Saturday afternoon’s National First Division (NFD) play-offs match, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila finally stepped up and registered their first win in the three-team mini league to determine the team who will take up the 16th spot in the Absa Premiership next season.

Tshakhuma beat Royal Eagles 2-1 with Wonderboy Makhubu and Ndabayitethwa Ndlondlo scoring the important goals for the home side.

Makhubu had replaced the trusted Phumelele Bengu in the Tshakhuma starting team and immediately repaid Medic’s faith with an early goal hat set up the team for their win. Ndlondlo made it 2-0 just a minute later and it was clear that it was going to be difficult for Eagles to come back.

Levy Mashiane scored the solitary goal for Eagles who were much better in the second half but could not convert some of the chances they created.

But the win did more favours for Maritzburg United who remain three points clear atop of the mini league standings with six from two games. Eric Tinkler’s side now need just a draw in their next game against Eagles to ensure they remain in the top flight next season.

Eagles host Maritzburg at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday in their last match of the play-offs.

