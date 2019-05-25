Chiefs vows to make changes to technical team

Amakhosi promised in a statement released on Friday that they are looking to bring in people that can help the club get back to its glory days.

Chiefs finished out of the top eight and lost in the Nedbank Cup final to National First Division side TS Galaxy.

“This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves. We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders.”

“It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively. We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season, based on the lessons learnt.”

“The rebuilding process for the 2019/20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football. We are bolstering the technical team, the playing personnel and strengthening the football department in preparation for the new season.”

“The club has recently gone through some restructuring and has appointed new members to the board of directors. The board will play a critical role in our way forward. We thank all our supporters for your continued love and passion through good and difficult times.”

“Fueled by this support, we will use this time to reflect and go back to the spirit, ethos and legacy on which the club was founded and ensure we again play a leadership role in the football world on and off the pitch,” a statement read.

