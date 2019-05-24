Safa to drop Wayne Arendse case

Safa’s decision comes after the PSL didn’t communicate with them for a week and half regarding the case.

The PSL didn’t communicate with Safa due to PSL prosecutor Nande Becker being hospitalised, according to Sowetan.

Safa was asked to step in after the PSL appealed a decision from their disciplinary committee.

Sundowns were initially fined R250,000 by the PSL DC for fielding Arendse, but PSL was not happy with the judgment and took the matter up with Safa.

“We are awaiting further communication from the league. They indicated that the lead person, Mr [Nande] Becker, would only be back in the office next week, failing which we have advised that we will close the file,” acting Safa CEO Russell Paul told Sowetan. “Basically, we have been trying to … get feedback but have been unsuccessful.

“We sent numerous emails but there was no response. This week we got an email from Safa CEO Russell (Paul) saying that the case was being thrown out but then we got a reply from the PSL company secretary Mulalo Razwinani, stating that the case should not be dropped.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.