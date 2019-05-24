PSL News 24.5.2019 03:31 pm

Safa to drop Wayne Arendse case

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wayne Arendse during Mamelodi Sundowns' training session (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Wayne Arendse during Mamelodi Sundowns' training session (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

The South African Football Association is set to drop the arbitration case against Mamelodi Sundowns and defender Wayne Arendse.

Safa’s decision comes after the PSL didn’t communicate with them for a week and half regarding the case.

The PSL didn’t communicate with Safa due to PSL prosecutor Nande Becker being hospitalised, according to Sowetan.

Safa was asked to step in after the PSL appealed a decision from their disciplinary committee.

Sundowns were initially fined R250,000 by the PSL DC for fielding Arendse, but PSL was not happy with the judgment and took the matter up with Safa.

“We are awaiting further communication from the league. They indicated that the lead person, Mr [Nande] Becker, would only be back in the office next week, failing which we have advised that we will close the file,” acting Safa CEO Russell Paul told Sowetan. “Basically, we have been trying to … get feedback but have been unsuccessful.

“We sent numerous emails but there was no response. This week we got an email from Safa CEO Russell (Paul) saying that the case was being thrown out but then we got a reply from the PSL company secretary Mulalo Razwinani, stating that the case should not be dropped.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
WATCH: Sundowns supporters build a home for a family of 14 23.5.2019
Brockie opens up about his season at Sundowns 22.5.2019
Pitso confirms player clear-out at Sundowns 22.5.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 