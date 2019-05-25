Tshakhuma to throw caution to wind in battle for promotion

“No, it is not over. But chances are very small now,” said coach, Mome Medic after the defeat to Maritzburg on Wednesday afternoon. Tshakhuma still have two more games to play in the play-offs, and mathematically they still have a chance on although that wholly now depends on other results.

“We must now win our next game and also beat Maritzburg away,” he added. The Serbian adimitted however that it will now take more than their own efforts to fill the last space in the Premiership for next season. “It is very difficult now. We must win our matches and hope that other results favour us,” he said.

Having finished the NFD season in good form and scoring freely, Tshakhuma have been dismal in the play-offs, failing to score in both games as they lost 1-0 to Eagles and 2-0 to the Team of Choice.

“It is a big concern. We played well but couldt score. It is a worry because the game is about the goals and not just good football,” said Medic of his team’s impotence in front of goal.

Medic admitted that Maritzburg’s Premiership experience may have been their biggest weapon on Wednesday as his charges struggled to keep up with Eric Tinkler’s side.

“Maritzburg showed us that they are better than us. It was difficult. We tried our best. We tried to win but didn’t happen in the last two games.

“Their experienced showed today. It was a good lesson for us. It is not the end of life and even if we don’t qualify we will still look to give our best until the last game.

“This group of players have shown me it is possible. Maybe Maritzburg were stronger for them,” he said. Tshakhuma will look for a better result at Thohoyandou Stadium this afternoon when they host Eagles. The game is set for 3pm.

