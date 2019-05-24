Polokwane City boss shocked by Vukusic’s resignation

Vukusic told Phakaaathi last week that he has decided to end his relationship with Rise and Shine after a successful season that saw them finish in the top eight on the league table.

Mogaladi boldly told SunSport that Vukusic still has a contract with the club and is expected to return to Limpopo for pre-season training next month.

The 54-year-old told Phakaaathi that he has informed his assistant coach and team manager Bernard Molekwa about his resignation.

“Vukusic is still my coach,” Mogaladi told SunSport. “I am expecting him in camp next month for pre-season. You know the funny part is that I had an end of the season farewell function with my staff, and the coach was there with his family, and everyone was happy.

“The first time I heard about all these ‘I am leaving’ thing is through the media. What I see written in the media cannot actually be coming from my coach.

“It was his plan that everyone must be back from holiday on 24 June. I don’t believe everything said about my coach. We have a good relation, I even invited his family for our farewell party. When he wanted to go home, I was there and bid him well after we had lunch.”

