Chiefs exit door looms for Ntshangase

Ntshangase joined Chiefs from Baroka FC but didn’t live up to expectations and has struggled to break into the starting line-up and Chiefs.

The former Black Leopards captain will be released by Amakhosi before the start of the new season. He was tipped as the player who could help Chiefs win trophies.

Ntshangase’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has rubbished the reports linking his client with a move away from Chiefs.

Amakhosi have already released Pule Ekstien, Gustavo Paez, Bongolwesthu Jayiya and Kgotso Malope to make room for new players on their bench.

“Even if Ntshangase played well it would go unnoticed because the team didn’t perform well,” Mahlakgane was quoted by Isolezwe.

“There is a lot we can expect from Stashi (Ntshangase) at Chiefs next season. I have no doubt that he will be at Chiefs next season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.