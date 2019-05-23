Chiefs legend defends Motaung after trophyless season

Though Motaung has come under fire for signing players that failed to deliver for Chiefs, Ndlanya has a different perspective of the situation.

Ndlanya believes Chiefs management are equally responsible for the club’s failure to win trophies or finish in the top eight.

“Look‚ it’s clear that everything is not going well for them. They have to go back to the drawing board‚” Ndlanya was quoted by TimesLIVE.

“It’s a big team‚ with big support. I look at the players that they have recruited – some of them are not Chiefs material. That’s the reality. Mamelodi Sundowns are a big team. Even if they win the league they still buy quality players.

“At Chiefs‚ I don’t know who’s recruiting there‚ but it’s clear that they didn’t do well in that department.

“They have to get quality players. Obviously‚ for quality players they have to put up the money. But at the same time I must say that I don’t want to mention one person like Bobby Motaung as the manager – the whole management have failed the team.

“They’ve signed Leonard Castro‚ they’ve signed Khama Billiat. These are two good signings. You need to sign in all departments.”

