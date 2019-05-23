SA professional women’s league to be launched after WC

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan broke the news that South Africa will soon have it’s first professional league for women’s football on Thursday, during Banyana Banyana send-off to the World Cup in France.

The Safa president revealed that the Premier Women’s League (PWL) will be launched when the senior national women’s team returns from the tournament. Around R30 million has been budgeted for the league.

The news was a source of excitement for Banyana players, especially those who are locally based, and are still playing in the Sasol League.

Veteran defender Noko Matlou believes the league will take women’s football in the country to higher levels, and expects many young women to get into football as a result.

“This is huge for the country, especially women’s football. I am so happy with the news and I can’t wait for the league to start. It has been a long time and finally, we are there now. I am certain that this league will attract a lot of [women] to start playing football,” said Matlou.

The senior national women’s team departs on Thursday evening for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

