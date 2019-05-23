PSL News 23.5.2019 04:06 pm

SA professional women’s league to be launched after WC

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Desiree Ellis with Banyana SA players during the 2016 FIFA U/20 Womens World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Zambia at Makhulong Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Desiree Ellis with Banyana SA players during the 2016 FIFA U/20 Womens World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Zambia at Makhulong Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Finally, South Africa will have a professional women’s league when Banyana Banyana returns from the World Cup in France.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan broke the news that South Africa will soon have it’s first professional league for women’s football on Thursday, during Banyana Banyana send-off to the World Cup in France.

The Safa president revealed that the Premier Women’s League (PWL) will be launched when the senior national women’s team returns from the tournament. Around R30 million has been budgeted for the league.

The news was a source of excitement for Banyana players, especially those who are locally based, and are still playing in the Sasol League.

Veteran defender Noko Matlou believes the league will take women’s football in the country to higher levels, and expects many young women to get into football as a result.

“This is huge for the country, especially women’s football. I am so happy with the news and I can’t wait for the league to start. It has been a long time and finally, we are there now. I am certain that this league will attract a lot of [women] to start playing football,” said Matlou.

The senior national women’s team departs on Thursday evening for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
England desperate to justify World Cup favourites tag 23.5.2019
T20 kings West Indies seek to make fresh World Cup mark 23.5.2019
Kohli’s India boast firepower to make World Cup charge 22.5.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 