TTM accused of using muti before play-offs match

Coach Eric Tinkler has since revealed that there was something ‘smelly’ in their dressing room and the players complained about itching and they decided to leave the change room.

The Team of Choice went on to beat TTM 2-0 to keep their hopes of retaining their Absa Premiership status alive.

“There was a terrible smell, worse than that there was some kind of product they put there that made everybody itch, even myself I was scratching everywhere. So there seems to be something in there whether it was on purpose or not I can’t say but it was difficult for us to stay in the change room,” Tinkler explained after the game.

“All the players were complaining about it, hence we made the choice to go get changed in the bus.”

Following their win against TTM, Maritzburg now leads the standings with six points in two games, followed by Royal Eagles on three points in two matches. TTM are bottom of the log with no win in two games.

