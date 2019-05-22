Zim players set to sign contracts for Afcon bonuses

Zimbabwe national team players could be expected to sign contracts regarding their daily allowances and winning bonuses before travelling to Egypt for the 2019 Afcon.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) would like to agree on a payment plan with the players before the start of the tournament to avoid 2017 Gabon Afcon’s mess where players refused to train and snubbed a send-off dinner in protest after they were left in the dark over match fees, daily allowances, and winning bonuses.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo confirmed that they are already engaging players on the contracts before they assemble for camp.

“The Zifa board has approved the rates and team manager (Wellington Mpandare) is engaging all players in terms of the contracts,” Kamambo told NewDay.

“Hopefully, by the time they come for camp and when we have a send-off ceremony on the 25th, all the contracts would have been done.

“If there is a particular player (in the final squad) that does not agree with the contents of the contract, that player is not going into the camp. We need to agree on this very important aspect before a player can go into camp.”

